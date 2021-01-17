Packers' Matt LaFleur becomes 3rd NFL coach in last 25 years to accomplish this feat

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur became the third coach over the last 25 years to lead his team to the conference title game in each of the first two seasons on the job.

The Packers pulled out a 32-18 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs on Saturday. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 296 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Rams.

Green Bay running back Aaron Jones had 14 carries for 99 rushing yards and one score, and wide receiver Allen Lazard hauled in four receptions for 96 yards and one touchdown.

With the win, LaFleur became one of seven coaches in the Super Bowl era. The last coach to lead his team to back-to-back conference championship games was former San Francisco 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh, who led the team in 2011 and 2012.

Rex Ryan also led the New York Jets to consecutive AFC Championship Games in 2009 and 2010.

So far through two seasons, LaFleur has coached the Packers to a 26-6 record, which is the second-best record of any coach in his first two seasons with a team. George Seifert, who coached the 49ers in the early 90s, led San Francisco to a 28-4 record in his first two years with the team.