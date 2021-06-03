Packers' Matt LaFleur says Aaron Rodgers will 'hopefully' show at mandatory minicamp

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur couldn’t guarantee that disgruntled quarterback Aaron Rodgers would be present for next week’s mandatory veteran minicamp, instead saying he’s hopeful that Rodgers will show.

LaFleur made the less-than-promising comments on Wednesday when talking about the three-day camp, which is set to begin on June 8.

"It's important that we have all our guys and certainly, we'd love him to be here and hopefully we'll see him Tuesday," he said, via PackersNews.com .

Rodgers was photographed in Hawaii with fiancee Shailene Woodley last week during voluntary organized team activities and, while he wasn’t required to attend them, it was the first time in three seasons that he did not participate.

"Just speaking from a friend standpoint, I just miss one of my friends just like I miss Allen (Funchess), Davante (Adams)," tight end Robert Tonyan said of Rodgers and other veteran players who coincidentally opted out.

"It is optional, and I do wish one of my favorite teammates and friends on the team was here," he added.

According to the report, Rodgers could be fined $93,085 for missing all three days under the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement.

June 8 will be a telling deadline in the Rodgers-Packers saga, but according to one NFL insider, it doesn’t seem likely that Green Bay will go ahead with a trade.

"I don't feel like it's a very good chance he gets traded at all," the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Tuesday on "The Pat McAfee Show." "If you were going to do it, again which I don't think they will, you would've done it before the draft just to make sure you were set. The most value for draft picks is when you're about to use them. If someone trades for a one in next year's draft, that's great but you're not going to see it for a full year so congratulations but there's not the instant gratification you get from doing a deal right before this draft."