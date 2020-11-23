Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling receives death threats after costly fumble: 'You people need help'

Marquez Valdes-Scantling's costly error on Sunday may not sit well with fantasy fans but the Green Bay Packers wide receiver says the line was crossed when he received death threats.

Valdes-Scantling’s 47-yard play was critical in the Packers comeback late in the second half that allowed Mason Crosby to tie the game at 31 with a 26-yard field goal with 3 seconds left to force overtime.

However, that was all forgotten when he lost a fumble after a hit by Indianapolis Colts’ Julian Blackmon on Green Bay's second play. DeForest Buckner recovered and, four plays later, Rodrigo Blankenship won it.

Valdes-Scantling revealed on Twitter that he received death threats after the game.

“Death threats over a football game? Jesus you people need help,” his tweet read. “It’s actually sick. I’m good. My team got my back.”

Coach Matt LaFleur echoed that sentiment, saying that he has “all the confidence in the world” in Valdes-Scantling.

“I know he's really hurting right now,” LaFleur said, via ESPN. "He made so many plays for us and not only in the pass game but in the run game, stuff that you guys probably don't even notice that we're not getting the yardage that we get if he's not blocking his ass off.”

He continued: “So I can live with MVS. I've got more confidence in him now than probably ever. I think he continues to get better each and every day. Every time we go out there, he's providing big plays.”

Philip Rivers was 24 of 35 with 288 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception to lead the Colts to a 34-31 victory over the Packers. After allowing three touchdown passes and 28 first-half points, Green Bay struggled to make a comeback before falling short.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.