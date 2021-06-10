Packers' Jordan Love says he'll be '100%' ready to be Week 1 starter: 'That's what I'm here for'

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is getting some impressive reps in at this week’s minicamp in light of Aaron Rodgers' absence, so much so that he believes he’ll be ready for Week 1.

Love, who is entering his second season with the Packers, said Wednesday that he will undoubtedly be prepared to take over the starting job if the Rodgers situation continues on the path it’s on.

"A hundred percent," he told reporters after the second day of minicamp, via ESPN . "Obviously, this is a time where I'm getting a lot of extremely valuable reps that I might not have been getting in a normal circumstance. So I'm just going to take it day by day. ... But yeah, that's what I'm here for. I was drafted here to play quarterback, so I'll definitely be ready Week 1."

Love rebounded from a rough start on day one, where he struggled to complete most of his passes before showing just why the Packers traded up to draft him in the first round of the 2020 draft.

"I definitely feel it was a good day for me and for everybody else, as well, just bouncing back from yesterday's practice," Love said, via Sports Illustrated . "On offense, you know, it wasn’t our best practice, all around and for me, as well. Being able for us to come out here and just bounce back today it meant a lot for everybody and just showed how much we're able to bounce back."

"It was a good day and the goal for now is keep stacking good days and be better tomorrow," he added.

Rodgers officially became a holdout Tuesday after not appearing for the first day of mandatory minicamp. News of his absence wasn’t a shock for most after the reigning NFL MVP skipped out on voluntary OTAs, essentially forfeiting his $500,000 workout bonus.

Love told reporters that he was "just as surprised as you guys" but added that it changes nothing for him.

"My mindset this whole offseason's been to get ready, get myself ready, and that's been my mindset since I got here," he said, according to ESPN. "Whether Aaron was here or not here, that's going to be my mindset regardless, because I have to get myself ready to play and be able to go out there and take charge of the team and be able to perform at a high level and do my best so everybody else can do their jobs as well and just be able to perform at a high level."