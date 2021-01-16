Packers fans raise eyebrows with COVID flag at Lambeau Field

The Green Bay Packers were allowed to have limited fans at Lambeau Field as they took on the Los Angeles Rams during the divisional round of the NFC playoffs Saturday.

The coronavirus pandemic has restricted some teams from having fans in the stands throughout the season. But fans were able to come back to watch the Packers take on the Rams with a conference championship berth on the line.

A specific group of fans went viral on social media for holding a flag in green and yellow which read: "Not Even COVID Can Stop The Pack." The Packers’ logo was also sitting in the middle of the flag.

So far, NFL playoff teams have mostly been lucky that the coronavirus has not shut down their seasons or forced the league to postpone playoff games. The Cleveland Browns were most affected last week when Kevin Stefanski and several other players missed their game.

Wisconsin was experiencing an uptick in confirmed coronavirus cases in November after having only more than 2,000 cases in one day one time in the midst of the late spring and summer.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Saturday that 1,937 people tested positive and 128 people died in the state.