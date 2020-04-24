Packers' draft selection may be eye-opener for Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers may have sent a message to Aaron Rodgers with their first-round selection Thursday night during the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Packers swapped draft picks with the Miami Dolphins and moved up the board to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love at No. 26. The move immediately caught the eyeballs of the football world with some thinking that Green Bay is planning for Rodgers’ eventual exit.

Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst was asked after the first round about the Love pick.

“I haven't connected with Aaron yet. He's obviously been through this, he's a pro. This is something that's a long-term decision,” he told reporters, according to WISN-TV.

Rodgers has two years remaining on his contract, which begs the question if the organization is going to do the same thing they did when they groomed Rodgers beginning in 2005 to take over for Brett Favre.

NFL experts believe that Love still needs some work at the quarterback position. Mentoring behind one of the greatest quarterbacks in the NFL isn’t such a bad thing for Love. But if Rodgers isn’t finished playing football, then it puts both parties in a pretty precarious position.

Rodgers might have expected Green Bay to trade up and select a wide receiver. Green Bay hasn’t selected a skill-position player in the first round since they took Rodgers in 2005.

He told “The Pat McAfee Show” it would be “cool” if the team did that.

The Packers still have a handful of picks left to make and there’s still tons of talent out there.