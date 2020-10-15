Packers' Devante Adams explains deleted tweet blaming team for Week 4 absence

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devante Adams has been struggling to stay on the sidelines as his team sailed through with a 4-0 start and it was that feeling of frustration that led the three-time Pro Bowler to fire off a tweet on Monday that seemingly blamed the team for his absence against the Atlanta Falcons.

Adams addressed the since-deleted tweet on Wednesday, attributing it to his emotions about wanting to get back in the game.

"It's not too much to read into it to say I was frustrated," Adams said Wednesday, via ESPN. "Obviously, I'm a competitor. I think everybody knows that. Everybody knows what I'm about and how I play football. I don't necessarily, obviously, understand what the club's interest [is] and everything that goes with it.”

Adams has been out with a hamstring injury since Week 2 and on Monday he tweeted that he still wasn’t cleared to return right before the Falcons game.

“Sorry fans and friends I wont be on the field tonight,” the post read. “I’ve done everything I need to do and proved Im ready but I guess I don’t know my body as well as others. Good luck out there my boys.”

Adams took the tweet down and on Wednesday he said it had everything to do with his competitive nature.

"... being a competitor, like I said, and me being who I am and how I'm wired, even if I'm not 100%, which I said obviously at that point I felt great to play. But even if I'm not 100%, I mean, I've played few football games feeling 100%. So at the end of the day, a lot of that factored into the decision.”

Adams said he felt good after practice on Wednesday and is on track to join Aaron Rodgers when they take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Buccaneers Sunday afternoon.