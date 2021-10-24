Packers defeat Washington 24-10 for 6th straight victory

Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes and the Green Bay Packers defeated Washington 24-10 on Sunday for their sixth consecutive victory.

Washington outgained Green Bay 430-304 but had had five scoreless trips inside the Packers 30-yard line, including back-to-back series that ended inside the 5. Before Sunday, Packers opponents had scored touchdowns every time they reached the red zone.

The Packers (6-1) haven’t lost since falling 38-3 to New Orleans on the season’s opening Sunday. Green Bay now enters the toughest stretch of its schedule with games at Arizona on Thursday night and at Kansas City on Nov. 7.

Washington (2-5) has lost three straight.

Rodgers went 27 of 35 for 274 yards with touchdown passes to Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Robert Tonyan.

Washington's Taylor Heinicke was 25 of 36 for 268 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also ran for a game-high 95 yards on 10 carries.

After both teams scored touchdowns on their opening drives, the game remained tied at 7 until Green Bay took the lead for good with 15 seconds left in the first half on Lazard’s 10-yard reception. Lazard, who entered the day with just 10 catches for 124 yards, had five receptions on that drive.

Green Bay extended the lead early in the third quarter when a turnover set up Rodgers’ 20-yard touchdown pass to Tonyan. The touchdown came three plays after Rashan Gary sacked Heinicke and forced a fumble that Dean Lowry recovered at Washington’s 27.

Washington then wasted numerous chances to get back into the game.

Heinicke ran for an apparent 3-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Heinicke, who grew up a fan of Brett Favre, even did a Lambeau leap afterward. But the touchdown was overturned after replays showed his knee hit the ground just before his arm crossed the goal line on his dive into the end zone.

On a fourth-and-goal sneak attempt from half a yard away, Heinicke fumbled and couldn’t cross the goal line after he regained possession.

Washington’s next drive ended when Heinicke couldn’t connect with Ricky Seals-Jones on fourth-and-2 from the 3. Heinicke’s third-down pass on that series bounced off the upper body of a diving Terry McLaurin, who had a 40-yard touchdown reception earlier in the game.

On Washington's next series, Heinicke got the offense to Green Bay's 12 before Chandon Sullivan intercepted a pass on third-and-8 in the end zone.

DIFFERENT GEAR

The Packers wore throwback uniforms to honor Green Bay’s 1950-53 teams. The uniforms included plain gold helmets, green jerseys and green pants. The jerseys had yellow numbering and stripes on the sleeves and pants.

INJURIES

Washington: CB William Jackson III (knee), OT Sam Cosmi (ankle) and OG Brandon Scherff (knee) missed Sunday’s game. WR Diyami Brown suffered a knee injury in the first half.

Packers: CB Kevin King (shoulder) and OLB Preston Smith (oblique) didn’t play Sunday. It was the first game Smith has missed in his seven-year career.

UP NEXT

Washington: At Denver on Sunday.

Packers: Visit Arizona on Thursday.