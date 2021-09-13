Packers' Davante Adams putting bad Week 1 loss in rearview: 'Flush it and respond'

Green Bay Packers star Davante Adams is putting the team’s Week 1 performance in the rearview mirror and focusing on the team’s Week 2 game against the Detroit Lions.

The Packers were trounced by the New Orleans Saints, 38-3. Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions and was held without a touchdown pass. Adams led the team with five catches for 56 yards.

Adams tweeted Monday he was putting the bad game behind him.

"Flush it and respond!!" he wrote.

Jameis Winston, in his first start at quarterback since the 2019 season, threw five touchdown passes in the monstrous win for the Saints. Winston was 14-for-20 with 148 yards and five touchdown passes. According to the FOX broadcast, Winston had the fewest yards thrown for any quarterback with five or more touchdown passes since 1948. He did that all in a huge victory to start the 2021 season.

Rodgers didn’t look like himself. He was 15-for-28 with 133 passing yards. He didn’t throw any touchdown passes and had two interceptions. It was the first time he was held without a touchdown pass in a regular-season game since Week 5 of the 2020 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ten different Packers players had receptions.

Green Bay will look to get back to .500 in next week’s game against their division-rival Lions.