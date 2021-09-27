Packers' Davante Adams reveals why he was able to stay in game after massive hit

Green Bay Packers star Davante Adams took a huge hit from San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward in the fourth quarter of their matchup on Sunday night.

Aaron Rodgers was looking for Adams in triple coverage, and the receiver nearly pulled the ball down before he was hit by Ward. Adams was down for a few moments before being taken off the field and somehow was only on the sidelines for one play before jumping back into the game.

Adams was asked about the hit in the postgame press conference after the Packers won the game, 30-28.

"How I was able to get through it is I’m different," Adams told reporters, via the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Ward was happy there was no flag on the play.

"I know how to hit pretty good. ... I'm glad there was no flag. Shout out to the ref," Ward said, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

Rodgers would target Adams twice in the final drive of the game to set up Mason Crosby’s game-winning field goal. Adams finished with 12 catches for 132 yards and a touchdown.

"I feel good about our team. Week 1 was an anomaly. I said that and I believe that. We bounced back Week 2. Played a great team tonight right down to the wire. This plane ride is going to feel incredible," Rodgers said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.