Green Bay Packers
Packers’ Davante Adams with the ‘old school’ take of the week

By Gary Sheffield Jr | OutKick
Although it’s overblown how buddy-buddy athletes are today, apparently Packers’ star Davante Adams is having none of that culture. He spoke this morning about how much he hates everyone he plays against.

"I hate everybody that I play against," Adams said with a blank stare. Somebody get this man signed up for WWE in a decade, please.

OK, Michael Jordan golfed with Danny Ainge before playoff games, so it’s not like old school players didn’t engage with their opponents. It’s all a matter of which era you grew up watching and support because boomers would say MJ was getting in Ainge’s head before tip-off. And while that may be accurate, it’s also possible athletes never took sports as serious as we thought they did.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a pass against Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) after the National Football League game between the New York Jets and the Green Bay Packers on December 23, 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. 

But Davante Adams’ statement today was believable. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers tweeted earlier this year that this was "The Last Dance", so maybe this is Adams showing a bit more of that fiery Jordan mentality.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, middle, cannot catch a pass between San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward, left, and defensive back Emmanuel Moseley during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. 

We’d like to see more quotes like these from everyone so we can get back to believing players take losing as personal as we do.