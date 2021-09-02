Aaron Rodgers conversations have been 'excellent,' Packers' GM Brian Gutekunst says

Things are looking up in Green Bay and just in time for the 2021 season start.

General manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters on Wednesday that both he and head coach Matt LeFleur have actively been communicating with Aaron Rodgers — something the reigning MVP had complained about after returning from his monthslong hiatus from the team.

"I've had really good conversations throughout camp with Aaron and Matt, and I think the communication has been really, really good," he said, via NFL.com. "As we went into this kind of decision-making period, I think everybody – all the people that are kind of involved in that – were very aware of what was going on and why we were doing what we were doing. So, I feel really good about that. And the conversations that I've had with Aaron have been excellent."

Gutekunst’s raving review is a tad bit off from what Rodgers offered last month when he spoke about their relationship.

"Relationships aren’t formed in a matter of a couple days," Rodgers said at the time "There’s time where the respect grows and the communication follows … It’s all about wanting to have those conversations and wanting to be in conversation like that, and we’ve had a couple conversations, and they’ve been positive conversations."

Rodgers returned for training camp in July after skipping out on voluntary OTA’s and minicamp amid a dispute with the Packers’ front office.

When he spoke to reporters to address his absence from the team, Rodgers said the issue was hard to pin on one thing specifically, but said his lack of involvement with player retention and recruitment played a big role in his decision.

"I think we can all understand Green Bay isn’t a huge vacation destination. People are coming here to play with me, to play with our team and knowing that they can win a championship here and the fact that I haven’t been used in those discussions is what I wanted to change moving forward."

Rodgers maintained it was never about the money for him.

"To me , it was bigger than this. It was about trying to be a resource for the organization that I care about and love so much."

As the relationship continues to rebuild itself, there’s one thing that will surely keep him playing in Green Bay.

"We’re just going to enjoy this season. It’s Title Town. It’s championship or disappointment."