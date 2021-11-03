Expand / Collapse search
Packers' Aaron Rodgers, unvaccinated, tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Chiefs game: report

Rodgers was asked directly about his vaccination status back in August, to which he told reporters he had been 'immunized'

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs after testing positive for COVID-19, according to multiple reports.

Rodgers, 37, tested positive for COVID-19 and is unvaccinated meaning he will miss 10 days, per league protocol, the NFL Network reported Tuesday. 

Second-year quarterback Jordan Love is expected to make his first NFL career start after both practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert and now Aaron Rodgers have tested positive. 

Jordan Love, No. 10 of the Green Bay Packers, works out during training camp at Ray Nitschke Field on June 8, 2021 in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. 

Rodgers was asked directly about his vaccination status back in August, to which he told reporters he had been "immunized." The comment gave off the impression that Rodgers had been vaccinated but the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that his statement "does not equal vaccinated."

The Packers were shorthanded last week against the Arizona Cardinals after star wide receiver Davante Adams tested positive for COVID. Wideout Allen Lazard was also placed on the COVID reserve list after being deemed a close contact. 

According to ESPN, the team was also without defensive coordinator Joe Barry on Monday because of COVID protocols. 

Rodgers said in August that he believes the decision to get vaccinated is a "personal" one and that he wouldn’t judge those who decided not to get it. 

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, No. 12, hands the ball off to running back A.J. Dillon during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago.

"There’s a lot of conversation around it, around the league, and a lot of guys who have made statements and not made statements, owners who have made statements. There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s a personal decision. I’m not going to judge those guys," he said at the time. 

"It’s an interesting issue that I think we’re going to see played out the entire season."

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pulls the ball down and runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

The Packers are on a seven-game winning streak and will take on the struggling Chiefs after their narrow victory over the New York Giants on Monday.

