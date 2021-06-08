Packers' Aaron Rodgers skips mandatory minicamp, officially a 'holdout': reports

The speculation surrounding the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers ' situation reached a pivotal point on Tuesday after the reigning NFL MVP reportedly did not attend a team meeting to kick off this week’s mandatory minicamp, a move that officially makes him a "holdout."

News of Rodgers’ presumed absence was first reported Monday evening by ESPN, just one day before the three-day camp was set to start.

But on Tuesday morning, the NFL Network reported that Rodgers skipped out on the first team meeting and will most likely not show for the rest of minicamp this week, which could result in a $93,085 fine for missing all three days.

"Aaron Rodgers wasn’t present at the start of the 8:30 a.m. team meeting to kick off #Packers minicamp, I’m told. As expected, the NFL MVP is now officially a holdout," NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said last week without certainty that he was hopeful Rodgers would show.

"It's important that we have all our guys and certainly, we'd love him to be here and hopefully we'll see him Tuesday," he said, via PackersNews.com .

LaFleur’s statement followed reports that the Packers organization did not believe Rodgers was truly committed to never playing for them again.

Rodgers has already forfeited a $500,000 workout bonus after missing voluntary OTAs and the Packers could seek repayment for millions of dollars of bonus money but sources told the NFL Network that the team isn’t looking to go down that path and is instead actively trying to work something out.

For now, the Packers will have a chance to see backup quarterback Jordan Love in action with some of their most veteran players.