Packers' Aaron Rodgers 'not surprised' Cowboys hired Mike McCarthy

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was asked Wednesday about his former coach Mike McCarthy landing a job with the Dallas Cowboys.

Rodgers said he thinks the Cowboys hired McCarthy because of how the Packers fared during games between the two teams in the past, and that Green Bay won a Super Bowl when McCarthy was the coach. Rodgers said the resume might be why Dallas owner Jerry Jones chose McCarthy.

“We’ve had a lot of success down there, and I think that was probably one of the reasons,” Rodgers said, according to the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “We won the Super Bowl down there, we won some big games down there over the years. So I’m not surprised that Jerry had an infatuation with Mike because we’ve had some really good performances."

"I thought maybe he would go somewhere where he had some GM opportunity, as well," he added. "But I’m happy for him. I sent him a text, he sent me a text back.”

McCarthy replaces Jason Garrett who spent the last nine seasons at the Cowboys’ head coach. Garrett’s contract was set to expire on Jan. 14. His future was in doubt after the Cowboys lost in Week 16 and then lost a shot at the NFC East title in Week 17.

Dallas finished 8-8 during the 2019 season. The team had made the playoffs three times under Garrett but failed to get further than the NFC Divisional Round.

McCarthy spent 13 seasons as the Packers head coach, from 2006 to 2018, and had a 125-77-2 record. He was fired after Week 13 of the 2018 season.