Packers' Aaron Rodgers received homeopathic treatment to protect against COVID-19: report

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told reporters before the season's start that he had been "immunized" against COVID-19, but after a positive test result on Wednesday, his true vaccination status was revealed.

Rodgers was asked directly about it back in August, to which he said he had been "immunized." But after being ruled out for 10 days after testing positive for the virus, multiple reports stated that he had not in fact been vaccinated.

According to NFL.com , Rodgers had applied for an exemption but was denied. He then went on to receive homeopathic treatment from his personal doctor in order to "raise his antibody levels" but when the NFLPA and league reviewed his case, they agreed his treatment "did not provide any documented protection from the coronavirus."

Rodgers was not considered fully vaccinated by the league’s standards and was supposed to follow proper protocols for unvaccinated players.

"The primary responsibility for enforcement of the COVID protocols within club facilities rests with each club," the NFL said in response to questions over the Packers’ protocols. "Failure to properly enforce the protocols has resulted in discipline being assessed against individual clubs in the past. The league is aware of the current situation in Green Bay and will be reviewing the matter with the Packers."

Rodgers may have gotten his inspiration for the "alternative" medicine from fiancé Shailene Woodley.

"I think everything about my lifestyle is fairly alternative," she told Flaunt Magazine back in 2013.

"I gather my own spring water from mountains every month. I go to a farm to get my food. I make everything, from my own toothpaste to my own body lotions and face oils. I could go on for hours. I make my own medicines; I don't get those from doctors. I make my own cheese and forage wild foods and identify wild plants. It's an entire lifestyle. It's appealing to my soul."