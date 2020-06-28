Packers 'wasted' Aaron Rodgers' career, ex-rival says

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks of his era, and former wide receiver Brandon Marshall says the Packers “wasted” his career.

In an appearance on Colin Cowherd’s FS1 show “The Herd”, Marshall shared why he believed the Packers have let him down, giving Rodgers only one Super Bowl title in his career.

“There’s a handful of teams, mostly the good ones, that are really aggressive,” Cowherd said.

“They go for it, get the stars, and then I watch Green Bay. And, I sit there and I think to myself: they don’t have an owner. They let [Blake] Martinez the linebacker go. Bryan Bulaga, the left tackle, go. [Tight end] Jared Cook a couple of years ago. They could have had [linebacker] Khalil Mack. [Former quarterback] Brett Favre wanted [ex-wide receiver] Randy Moss. And, I look at all these aggressive teams in the NFL. These new GMs, they want to make deals, they want to get stars, they want to pay money. They’re all aggressive, and there’s the Packers.”

“That’s right,” Marshall responded.

Last season, the Rodgers-led Packers were one game away from returning to the Super Bowl, but they ran into the San Francisco 49ers, who came away with a 37-20 victory. Instead of addressing some of their weaknesses in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Packers chose to trade up and select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with their first-round pick.

Marshall added that it’s too late to help Rodgers at this stage of his career.

“Green Bay has got to change the way they do business,” Cowherd said, noting the team had to start considering what its star quarterback wanted moving forward.

“It’s too late,” Marshall interrupted.

“They should have won two Super Bowls in the last five years. To me, Aaron Rodgers is my favorite quarterback in the NFL. But, you wasted this guy’s career. You got one Super Bowl out of Aaron Rodgers? Are you kidding me? It’s too late. It’s too late.”