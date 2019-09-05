Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers donates helmets to high schools hit by 2018 wildfires

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers announced Thursday he gave more than 300 football helmets to three California high schools affected by last year’s devastating wildfires.

Rodgers gave 375 VICIS ZERO1 football helmets to Pleasant Valley High School, Chico High School and Paradise High School. Rodgers, who went to Pleasant Valley High School, donated the equipment through his foundation.

“For me, this is a chance to step up and support the community where I was born and raised. Football has always been more than a game here,” Rodgers, a VICIS investor, said in a news release. “I chose to invest in VICIS because of their ultimate commitment to player protection. These kids deserve the best, and I’m happy to play a small role in outfitting them with the safest helmets for the upcoming season.”

The coaches of the three teams also expressed their gratitude.

“I have been the head coach now for eight years and not one time have I ever had to ask Aaron for anything,” Pleasant Valley High School coach Mark Cooley said in a news release. “He calls or texts every year and says ‘Coach, here is what I would like to do this year, is that OK?’ He does so much for our school and community that most people have no idea regarding the contributions he has made! He never asks for recognition. I think it is important that everyone knows what a positive impact he is having on the lives of our student-athletes.”

“I don’t know if anybody outside of Paradise and Butte County can truly understand what football means to helping us feel normal again,” Paradise Valley High School coach Rick Prinz said in a news release. “We’ve got some big competition and we’re prepared for a tough season. We’re grateful for Aaron’s donation.”

Chico High School coach Jason Alvistur added: “Our program is so thankful to be a recipient of Aaron's generosity. I believe the VICIS helmet offers superior protection and for us to have the opportunity to put them on the kids is truly a special gift. This game brings people together and Butte County is excited to get back to football.”

The donation comes about a year after the Camp Fire, the most destructive in the state's history, devastated Butte County. The blaze left at least 85 people dead and affected scores of high school students in the region.

The VICIS ZERO1 helmet was rated the safest by the NFL and the NFL Players’ Association three years in a row and it is worn by several top players in the league, including Russell Wilson and Golden Tate.