Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers addresses rumors about his relationship with Brett Favre

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers cleared up any misconceptions about his current relationship with Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre in an interview on Tuesday.

Favre, before he left the Packers and was traded to the New York Jets, famously told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel in 2005 that his job wasn’t “get Aaron Rodgers ready to play.” Rodgers sat behind Favre for three seasons before he took the reins in 2008.

While rumors have always swirled about the two great quarterbacks, Rodgers put any speculation about a negative relationship to rest on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“I love Brett, I always had a great appreciation for him but we were caught in the middle of a power struggle that unfortunately broke apart Brett and the Packers and Brett and myself,” Rodgers said of his relationship with Favre.

Since Rodgers took over for Favre, the Packers have always been mentioned as contenders for the Super Bowl. He led Green Bay to a title during the 2010 season but the team has not been back to the big game since then.

This year, Green Bay is shaping up for a deep playoff run. The team is 7-2 while Rodgers has thrown for 2,485 yards and 17 touchdown passes.