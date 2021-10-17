Expand / Collapse search
Packers' Aaron Rodgers has choice words for Bears fans after TD

Aaron Rodgers' touchdown came in a crucial moment

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wasn’t holding back.

After the reigning NFL MVP scored on a 6-yard rushing touchdown with 4:30 to go in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon, he decided to let out a few choice words for the home fans at Soldier Field.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pulls the ball down and runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pulls the ball down and runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. ((AP Photo/David Banks))

"I've owned you all my f---ing life!" Rodgers shouted with his teammates surrounding him after the touchdown. "I own you, I still own you."

WARNING: EXPLETIVE LANGUAGE

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) hands the ball off to running back A.J. Dillon during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) hands the ball off to running back A.J. Dillon during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. ((AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh))

After the game, Rodgers explained what happened after the score.

"I looked up in the stands and in the front row all I saw was a woman giving me the double bird," Rodgers said. "So, I’m not sure what came out of my mouth then."

Rodgers completed 17 of 23 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns. He added 19 yards on the ground with the one rushing score in the Packers’ 24-14 victory over their NFC North rivals to improve to 5-1 on the season.

It was Rodgers’ 27th matchup of his career against the Bears.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles under pressure from Chicago Bears' Akiem Hicks during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles under pressure from Chicago Bears' Akiem Hicks during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. ((AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast))

The Packers now have an impressive 22-5 record in their 27 meetings, which included an NFC Championship Game victory at Soldier Field, with Green Bay going on to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Super Bowl.

Since the 2011 season, Rodgers and the Packers have won 20 of the last 23 games.

The Packers will host the Washington Football Team next.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com