Packers' Aaron Rodgers on 2020 and beyond: 'I don't know what the future holds'

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers opened up more about his future with the organization as his happiness with the team has come into question since Jordan Love joined it.

While Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Sunday the quarterback would be with the team for a “long time,” Rodgers was asked to define what that meant on Monday.

“I savor every moment, every season,” Rodgers said, according to ESPN. “I don’t know what the future holds. I know I can control this year and my play and my approach and my attitude.

“If I retire on the team’s timeline, then all is well. But if they’re looking to move on before I’m ready to be done playing, there’s an impasse at that point. ... That’s what I said to you guys Day 1 when we [first] talked about it.”

Last week, Rodgers was more candid about his future with Green Bay and the team taking Love in the first round of the draft. He has previously envisioned playing his entire career with the Packers but that changed once the team made its draft-day decision.

“That’s probably what happens, based on the circumstances around everything,” he said of the possibility of moving on after this season. “Just look at the facts. They traded up. They drafted him. I would say they like him. They want to play him. … I get it. I see it completely clearly and I’m not bitter about it. It kind of just is what it is.”

Rodgers said while the parallels between this draft and the year he was drafted when Brett Favre was the signal-caller are similar, Favre had talked about retiring, whereas he is still in the game.

“I understand it’s a business, I understand the nature of the business. I’m not here advocating my spot by any means, that’s not going to happen. But I understand how the business works,” he said. “Was I bummed out? Of course. Who wouldn’t be?”

Despite this, Rodgers says he has nothing but respect for Love and that was something he wanted to convey to him after the pick.

He said, "I know what he is going through. The last thing you want is any negativity about realizing a childhood dream. I just told him, ‘Congrats, man. I understand what you’re going through. It’s super exciting. I’m excited to work with you,’ which I am.”

