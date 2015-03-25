Pacers' Hibbert apologizes for postgame comments

Indiana Pacers center Roy Hibbert offered an apology Sunday after making derogatory remarks in a postgame media session following Saturday's Game 6 win over the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals.

Hibbert ended a response to a question with "no homo" when asked about his defense on LeBron James.

"I am apologizing for insensitive remarks made during the postgame press conference after our victory over Miami Saturday night," said Hibbert in a statement released by the Pacers.

"They were disrespectful and offensive and not a reflection of my personal views. I used a slang term that is not appropriate in any setting, private or public, and the language I used definitely has no place in a public forum, especially over live television. I apologize to those who I have offended, to our fans and to the Pacers' organization. I sincerely have deep regret over my choice of words last night."

Hibbert also cursed when asked why he finished so low in the Defensive Player of the Year award voting.

"Y'all (expletive) don't watch us play throughout the year, to tell you the truth," Hibbert said Saturday night. "That's fine. I'm going to be real with you. And I don't care if I get fined. You know what, we play, we're not on TV all the time. Reporters are the ones that are voting. And it is what it is. If I don't make it, that's fine. I'm still going to do what I have to do."

Hibbert, who had 24 points and 11 boards in Saturday's game, could face further discipline from the league, likely in the form of a fine, for his comments.