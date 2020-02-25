Pac-12 Conference women's basketball championship history

The Pac-12 Conference holds an annual women’s basketball tournament with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The Pac-12 features 12 teams, including Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, and Washington State.

The tournament begins March 5 and runs through March 8.

The Pac-12 was formed in 1916. It was known as the Pacific Coast Conference, Athletic Association of Western Universities, Pac-8 Conference and Pac-10 Conference before becoming the Pac-12.

The women’s tournament began in 2002 and has run every year since.

Read below for a list of past tournament champions.

2019: STANFORD

Stanford won its 13th Pac-12 title in 2019. They defeated Oregon, 64-57. Alanna Smith was named the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament.

2018: OREGON

Oregon won its first Pac-12 title in 2018. The Ducks beat Stanford, 77-57. Sabrina Ionescu was named MOP.

2017: STANFORD

Stanford won the Pac-12 in 2017. They defeated Oregon State, 48-43. Erica McCall was named MOP.

2016: OREGON STATE

Oregon State won its first Pac-12 title in 2016. The Beavers defeated UCLA, 69-57. Jamie Weisner was named Most Outstanding Player.

2015: STANFORD

Stanford won the Pac-12 again in 2015. The Cardinal defeated California, 61-60. Taylor Greenfield was named MOP.

2014: USC

USC briefly ended Stanford’s reign in 2014. The Trojans defeated Oregon State, 71-62. Ariya Cook was named MOP.

2013: STANFORD

In 2013, Stanford defeated UCLA, 51-49. Chiney Ogwumike was named tournament MOP.

2012: STANFORD

Stanford won its sixth consecutive Pac-12 title in 2012. The Cardinal defeated California, 77-62. Nneka Ogwumike won another MOP award.

2011: STANFORD

In 2011, Stanford knocked off UCLA 64-55. Nneka Ogwumike was named the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament.

2010: STANFORD

Stanford won a fourth straight title in 2010, 70-46. Nneka Ogwumike was named tournament MOP.

2009: STANFORD

Stanford defeated USC, 89-64, in 2009. Kayla Pedersen was named tournament MOP.

2008: STANFORD

In 2008, Stanford defeated California 56-35. Candice Wiggins won her third Most Outstanding Player award.

2007: STANFORD

In 2007, Stanford defeated Arizona State 62-55. Candice Wiggins won tournament MOP.

2006: UCLA

UCLA needed overtime, but the Bruins knocked off Stanford in 2006, 85-76. Lisa Willis was named tournament MVP.

2005: STANFORD

Stanford won a third straight Pac-12 title in 2005. The Cardinal defeated Arizona State, 56-42. Candice Wiggins was named tournament MOP.

2004: STANFORD

Stanford defeated Arizona, 51-46, in 2004. Nicole Powell won a third straight tournament MOP.

2003: STANFORD

Stanford rebounded in 2003 and won its first Pac-12 title. The Cardinal defeated Arizona, 59-59. Nicole Powell won tournament MOP.

2002: ARIZONA STATE

Arizona State won the first Pac-12 tournament title in 2002. They defeated Stanford, 70-63. Nicole Powell, of Stanford, was named Most Outstanding Player.