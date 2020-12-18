Oregon stuns USC on the road to capture Pac-12 championship

Oregon’s Jamal Hill came to play Friday night in the 2020 Pac-12 championship game against No. 13 USC.

Hill had two of USC quarterback Kedon Slovis’ three interceptions, including an incredible toe-tapping pick late in the fourth quarter. It was exactly what the Ducks needed to hold onto the lead.

Oregon picked up its second consecutive conference title with the, 31-24 win over USC.

The Ducks went with the quarterback tandem of Tyler Shough and Anthony Brown on offense.

Shough finished 8-for-15 with 91 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Brown was 3-for-4 with 17 yards passing and two touchdown passes. Each of the four touchdown passes went to four different receivers.

D.J. Johnson, Jaylon Redd, Travis Dye and Hunter Kampmoyer all had touchdown receptions in the game. Dye led the team in rushing with 55 yards on 11 carries.

USC had to play catch up most of the game and the turnovers definitely didn’t help.

Slovis, along with his three interceptions, was 28-for-50 with 320 passing yards and two touchdown passes. USC made it a close game toward the end but the last pick to Hill was a stab in the heart.

USC wide receiver Bru McCoy had six catches for 76 yards and a touchdown. Tyler Vaughns, one of the Trojans’ top receivers, was held to two catches for 24 yards.

Oregon wins its fourth Pac-12 championship game. The team had to come into Friday night’s title game in a pinch for Washington. The Huskies were battling a coronavirus issue and couldn’t make it to the Pac-12 title game. The Ducks represented the conference's north division and now could be heading to a pull bowl game.