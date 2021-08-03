(Outkick) Nick Saban, several other Alabama coaches land contract extensions

When a coaching staff has an undefeated season that ends with a national title, you can be sure contract extensions and/or raises are likely to follow. When that coaching staff includes Nick Saban and Alabama, it’s not a matter of if, but when.

On Monday, the Alabama board of trustees unanimously approved new extensions for Saban and several of the other head coaches/assistant coaches in Tuscaloosa, according to Michael Casagrande with AL.com.

That new, extended contract for Saban will run through February of 2029. Over eight years, it will total $84.8 million, which comes out to $10.6 million per season. That’s the one we’ve known about for a while now, but there were several other notable extensions approved as well.

Patrick Murphy, Softball

Kristy Curry, Women’s Basketball

Brad Bohannon, Baseball

Dana Duckworth, Gymnastics

George Husack, Men’s Tennis

Jenn Mainz, Women’s Tennis

Mic Potter, Golf

Jay Seawell, Golf

Dan Waters, Track and Field/Cross Country

Glenn Putyrae, Rowing

Antoine Pettway, an assistant coach under Nate Oats, also received an extension on Monday. New Alabama tight ends/special teams coordinator Drew Svoboda’s two-year deal was also approved, according to Casagrande.

If you notice one impactful name missing from the list above, don’t fret. Oats signed an extension back in February.