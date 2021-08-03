Expand / Collapse search
Alabama Crimson Tide
(Outkick) Nick Saban, several other Alabama coaches land contract extensions

That new, extended contract for Saban will run through February of 2029

By Clint Lamb | OutKick
When a coaching staff has an undefeated season that ends with a national title, you can be sure contract extensions and/or raises are likely to follow. When that coaching staff includes Nick Saban and Alabama, it’s not a matter of if, but when.

On Monday, the Alabama board of trustees unanimously approved new extensions for Saban and several of the other head coaches/assistant coaches in Tuscaloosa, according to Michael Casagrande with AL.com.

That new, extended contract for Saban will run through February of 2029. Over eight years, it will total $84.8 million, which comes out to $10.6 million per season. That’s the one we’ve known about for a while now, but there were several other notable extensions approved as well.

  • Patrick Murphy, Softball
  • Kristy Curry, Women’s Basketball
  • Brad Bohannon, Baseball
  • Dana Duckworth, Gymnastics
  • George Husack, Men’s Tennis
  • Jenn Mainz, Women’s Tennis
  • Mic Potter, Golf
  • Jay Seawell, Golf
  • Dan Waters, Track and Field/Cross Country
  • Glenn Putyrae, Rowing

Antoine Pettway, an assistant coach under Nate Oats, also received an extension on Monday. New Alabama tight ends/special teams coordinator Drew Svoboda’s two-year deal was also approved, according to Casagrande.

If you notice one impactful name missing from the list above, don’t fret. Oats signed an extension back in February.