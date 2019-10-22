Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya accused of violent sexual assault in California lawsuit

Boxing great Oscar De La Hoya was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed in Southern California earlier this month.

The woman, who was not identified, made the court filing in California Superior Court for Los Angeles County, according to ESPN. She is reportedly seeking a trial by jury and unspecified damages over alleged sexual assault, sexual battery, gender violence, negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress over an incident that allegedly occurred in November 2017.

BOXER PATRICK DAY, 27, DIES DAYS AFTER BRUTAL KO

The woman, who was 29 at the time of the alleged assault, was in a consensual sexual relationship with De La Hoya after becoming friends with him in late 2016, ESPN reported, citing the lawsuit. On the night of Nov. 12, 2017, the woman said she was invited by the boxer to see his new home in Pasadena and he became violent after she refused to perform a specific sex act.

De La Hoya, who was intoxicated and became more aggressive, was accused of overpowering the alleged victim and violently sexually assaulting her, according to ESPN. De La Hoya allegedly left the victim in “extreme shock and pain.” She said in the lawsuit she sought medical treatment after the assault and was prescribed medication and was later diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

BOXER ERROL SPENCE CHARGED WITH DWI IN DALLAS FERRARI CRASH, POLICE SAY

“To date, Plaintiff continues to suffer from extreme distress, humiliation, indignation and outrage as a result of De La Hoya's conduct,” the suit said. “As a result of said distress, Plaintiff has suffered and continues to suffer constant and daily symptoms of depression, anxiety, and related symptoms associated with post-traumatic stress disorder.”

It’s unclear whether a police report was filed.

De La Hoya, 46, denied the allegations through a spokesman.

“A frivolous lawsuit was filed recently alleging that Oscar De La Hoya sexually assaulted 'Jane Doe,' which is completely false,” the statement said. “Oscar is a very successful businessman, running one of the country's leading sports and entertainment companies -- thus a prime target. It is worth noting that both recent lawsuits have been filed by the same attorney who is looking to make a name for himself. We vehemently deny these allegations and look forward to vigorously defending Oscar's good name and reputation.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

De La Hoya is an International Boxing Hall of Famer.