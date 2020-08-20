Oscar De La Hoya is making a boxing comeback: 'I miss being in the ring'

Oscar De La Hoya is making a comeback.

The 47-year-old legendary boxer told ESPN that he has plans on returning to the ring for the first time in 12 years. De La Hoya, who has a 39-6 record with 30 knockouts in his career, said he doesn’t plan on fighting in an exhibition like Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. because he plans on sparring in a real fight.

“The rumors are true, and I'm going to start sparring in the next few weeks,” De La Hoya said. “It's a real fight. I miss being in the ring, I love boxing. Boxing is what gave me everything I have today, and I just miss it.”

When De La Hoya was boxing in his prime years, he was one of the best in the sport.

An 11-time titlist, De La Hoya won a gold medal at the 1992 Olympics. He also won the WBO junior lightweight title in 1994 and eventually won major world titles in six weight classes.

De La Hoya added that he plans on fighting at the 154-160 pound weight class.

“Look, it's been a long time, yes,” he said. “But actually my jab feels faster than ever. I have to make sure that my conditioning is perfect, my health is good. And that's going to take place in the next few weeks. So we'll see.”