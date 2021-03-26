Oscar de la Hoya, 48, plans July comeback bout, hopes to fight Floyd Mayweather afterward: reports

One of boxing’s biggest names says he’s not done yet.

Oscar de la Hoya, now 48 years old, said Friday he’ll be climbing back into the ring this summer.

"July 3, I’m making my comeback," de la Hoya said during a news conference with rapper Snoop Dogg.

His opponent has not yet been named. But the longer-term goal is a future bout against Floyd Mayweather, a relative youngster at 44, Ryan Kavanaugh, founder of Triller Fight Club, told Yahoo! Sports.

Mayweather had called for de la Hoya to fight him in 2015, but de la Hoya said at the time that he was planning to stick with his 2008 retirement.

The pair had fought each other in 2007 in a split-decision for Mayweather that was the biggest money-making bout in history at the time, Yahoo! reported.

Mayweather’s plans to fight YouTube star Logan Paul on Feb. 20 were postponed, with no makeup date announced, according to Yahoo!

De la Hoya had been teasing a comeback for months, according to People magazine.

"The rumors are true," he told ESPN last August, "and I’m going to start sparring in the next few weeks."

"I miss being in the ring," he added. "I love boxing. Boxing is what gave me everything I have today, and I just miss it."

A native of Los Angeles who later gained dual U.S.-Mexico citizenship, De La Hoya won a gold medal at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona. He also won the WBO junior lightweight title in 1994 and eventually won major world titles in six weight classes.

