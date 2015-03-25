O's agree to terms with Wieters, three others

The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to terms with catcher Matt Wieters, infielder/outfielder Chris Davis and pitchers Brian Matusz and Troy Patton, avoiding arbitration with all four players.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Wieters earned his second All-Star Game nod last year and went on to bat .249 in 144 games with career bests of 23 homers and 83 runs batted in. He is a .260 hitter with 65 homers and 249 RBI in 509 games since making his big league debut with Baltimore in 2009.

Davis, who played both corner outfield positions and first base last season, hit .270 with a team-best 33 homers and 85 runs batted in. He has 77 homers and 222 RBI in 436 games over five seasons with Baltimore and Texas.

Matusz was 6-10 with a 4.87 ERA in 34 games last season, but flourished after being moved to the bullpen. The 25-year-old lefty had a 1.35 ERA in 18 relief appearances.

Patton appeared in a career-high 54 games for the Orioles last season and posted a record of 1-0 with a 2.43 ERA.