Orlando Pride defender Toni Pressley diagnosed with breast cancer, undergoes treatment

A soccer player with the NWSL's Orlando Pride has been diagnosed with breast cancer and is undergoing treatment, the team announced Wednesday.

Defender Toni Pressley, who has appeared in nine matches for the Pride this season and has scored one goal, underwent surgery Friday at Orlando Health, the team said in a statement.

“We can’t imagine what Toni is going through. On behalf of everyone at the Club, I would like to extend our unconditional support to Toni, her family and the members of our Orlando Pride family throughout the entirety of the treatment process,” general manager Erik Ustruck said in a statement. “Toni’s health and well-being is, of course, our biggest priority. We are happy to be able to provide her with the full backing of the Club, the NWSL and our partners at Orlando Health.”

The 29-year-old Pressley was placed on the 45-day disabled list. Pride team doctor Daryl Osbahr, M.D., said Pressley was in good care at Orlando Health.

“Although a cancer diagnosis of any kind can be extremely difficult, her family at Orlando Health is going to battle this disease with Toni every step of the way,” Osbahr said. “Toni is in great hands with the experts at the Breast Care Center at Orlando Health UF Health Cancer Center and we are working in tandem with her oncologists to ensure she has everything she needs to fight this disease and to return her to playing the sport that she loves as safely and quickly as possible.”

Pressley has made 52 career appearances for Orlando and has three career goals.