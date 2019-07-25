Orlando Pride soccer player, 1-year-old fan, both with 1 arm, greet in heartwarming photo

An Orlando Pride soccer player and a 1-year-old fan who both have just one hand reunited at a game in June — and the priceless moment was captured on camera.

Carson Pickett, 25, and Joseph Tidd "fist-bumped" at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Fla., last month.

While the two previously met at the team's home-opener, Joseph's family posted a photo of the heartwarming reunion to Instagram in June.

"Staying up late this weekend was worth it when you get to cheer on @carson.pickett," the post, alongside a photo of the two interacting on the sidelines, read. Other photos show Joseph smiling, and clearly ecstatic, that he got to see Pickett on the field.

Pickett, according to ClickOrlando.com, pointed at her arm and told the 1-year-old: "We have the same arm!"

When the two met at Pride's opening game, Joseph's father, Miled Tidd, said Pickett "bent down and showed Joseph her arm, and then he had this kind of 'a-ha moment' where he just paused, looked at her face and looked at her arm, and then all of a sudden this big smile came on his face."

Joseph's mom, Colleen Tidd, added that even after the photo was taken they "were driving home and the whole time [Joseph] just stared at his arm and was giggling so he was you know taking it all in, literally the whole entire time driving home he was just giggling and enjoying that moment realizing that you know there are others that are like him."

The Tidd family said the cheery photo — and their son's Instagram account — has helped them educate and connect with people about being "differently able."