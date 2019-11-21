Orlando Dreamers MLB pitch subjected to social media ridicule

A former NBA executive made his pitch Wednesday to bring a Major League Baseball team to Orlando.

Pat Williams, who co-founded the Orlando Magic, said Orlando was more deserving of an expansion team than about a half-dozen cities who have made proposals, including Charlotte, Las Vegas, Montreal, Nashville, Portland and Vancouver.

“Orlando keeps growing and sports needs to be a part of that,” Williams said.

Williams proposed that the Orlando Dreamers become the next team in professional baseball. He donned a red cap and red T-shirt that featured what could become the Dreamers’ logo.

However, the pitch was mocked on social media.

Williams’ chances of getting a major league team to Orlando could be slim. Florida already has two professional baseball teams, the Miami Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays. Both teams rank near the bottom of baseball in attendance, despite the Rays being a playoff team in 2019 and the Marlins having two World Series championships.

Williams said he was dipping his toe in the water before making formal plans. Major League Baseball didn’t comment on the matter.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has put any possible expansion talks on hold until the Rays and Oakland Athletics get new ballparks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.