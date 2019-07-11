Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Soccer
Published

Orlando City SC fans storm empty seats to distract NYCFC during penalty kicks

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 11Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 11

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 11 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Orlando City SC defeated NYCFC in penalties during the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals Wednesday night but it wasn’t without some interesting fanfare.

As the two teams entered penalty kicks, NYCFC chose to kick at the opposite side of Orlando City SC’s fan section called “The Wall.” However, the fans rushed over to the other side.

FORMER US WOMEN'S SOCCER STAR ABBY WAMBACH SAYS WORLD CUP WIN GIVES TEAM LEVERAGE IN EQUAL PAY FIGHT

Security initially tried to prevent the fans from going into the empty section but the group was undeterred, according to MLS Soccer.

Orlando City SC ended up defeating NYCFC, 5-4, in penalty kicks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The squad takes on rival Atlanta United in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.