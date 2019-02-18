Orlando Apollos' Ryan Davis suffers spinal injury after colliding with teammate during game

Orlando Apollos linebacker Ryan Davis Sr. left Sunday’s game against the San Antonio Commanders on a stretcher after running into teammate Earl Okine trying to make a tackle.

As he was leaving the field on the stretcher, Davis gave a thumbs up to the AAF crowd. He suffered an apparent neck injury, the Apollos wrote in a tweet.

SAN DIEGO FLEET'S MIKE BERCOVICI TAKES BRUTAL HIT IN SEASON-OPENING LOSS

Later, coach Steve Spurrier told reporters Davis had suffered a bruise to his “spinal area.”

Through two games, Davis recorded two tackles and one sack.

Davis previously played six seasons in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Apollos went on to win the game in a thriller over the Commanders, 37-29.