©2019 FOX News Network, LLC.

Orlando Apollos' Ryan Davis suffers spinal injury after colliding with teammate during game

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Davis Sr. #95 of Orlando Apollos enters the stadium prior to the Alliance of American Football game against the Atlanta Legends at Spectrum Stadium on February 09, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/AAF/Getty Images)

Orlando Apollos linebacker Ryan Davis Sr. left Sunday’s game against the San Antonio Commanders on a stretcher after running into teammate Earl Okine trying to make a tackle.

As he was leaving the field on the stretcher, Davis gave a thumbs up to the AAF crowd. He suffered an apparent neck injury, the Apollos wrote in a tweet.

Later, coach Steve Spurrier told reporters Davis had suffered a bruise to his “spinal area.”

Through two games, Davis recorded two tackles and one sack.

Davis previously played six seasons in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills.

The Apollos went on to win the game in a thriller over the Commanders, 37-29.

