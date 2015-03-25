Orioles send Pearce to DL

The Baltimore Orioles on Friday placed outfielder Steve Pearce on the 15-day disabled list with left wrist tendinitis.

The move is retroactive to June 20th for the 30-year-old Pearce, who hit .235 with three homers and nine RBI over 28 games with Baltimore this season.

The club also announced that pitcher Miguel Gonzalez was reinstated from the paternity list. The righty last started on June 16 and has compiled a 5-2 record with a 3.75 ERA this season over 12 outings.