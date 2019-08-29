Baltimore Orioles' Richard Bleier gets into argument with coach in dugout

One dugout dust-up during a grueling Major League Baseball season can be commonplace – even for a team that is competing for a playoff spot and a World Series.

But two heated arguments, in the same month, is a rarity even for a basement dweller like the Baltimore Orioles.

On Wednesday night during their game against the Washington Nationals, Orioles reliever Richard Bleier was seen arguing with third base coach Jose David Flores. The two were going at it over defensive positioning, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Bleier, clearly not happy with himself after giving up three runs on four hits and only getting one out in the fifth inning, said something to Flores that triggered the back-and-forth. The team eventually lost 8-4.

“I think I just let frustration kind of boil over, some stuff about some balls that I thought maybe … defensive positioning, I guess,” Bleier told reporters after the game. “I probably could have done better for myself to keep my mouth shut, and unfortunately, I may have said something. You guys saw the rest.”

Several players had to separate the two.

Earlier this month, two other Orioles were involved in a similar situation.

Orioles slugger Chris Davis needed to be held back from manager Brandon Hyde in the dugout. Neither party shared what prompted the pushing.

In both cases, it’s clear that frustrations over the way the team has performed this season is affecting players. The Orioles have one of the worst records in baseball at 44-89 with about a month of the season left to play.