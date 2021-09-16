Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Baltimore Orioles
Published

Orioles' Cedric Mullins stuns with incredible catch, robbing Yankees' Gary Sanchez

The center fielder wowed the Orioles dugout with his defensive prowess

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins threw his name into the ring for "Catch of the Year" on Wednesday night in a close game against the New York Yankees.

In the second inning, Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez thought he might’ve put New York up two runs with a home run at Camden Yards.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Not so fast.

Mullins was able to track down Sanchez’s long ball, step up onto the padded fence and leap up and catch the ball before it could land. It was one of the more remarkable catches of the year.

Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins looks on from the dugout after robbing a two-run home run off New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez during the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins looks on from the dugout after robbing a two-run home run off New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez during the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, pitcher John Means and right fielder Austin Hays all were shocked that the 5-foot-8 Mullins could get the ball.

GARDNER'S 2-RUN SINGLE IN 9TH LIFTS YANKEES OVER ORIOLES 4-3

"That was the most incredible catch," Means said, via MLB.com. "I was in awe."

Hyde said the "dugout erupted" when Mullins showed everyone he caught the ball.

"It was definitely better than the one I made in a similar spot. He can definitely get up higher than I can," Hays added.

Unfortunately, the Orioles would lose the game.

Brett Gardner’s two-run single sent home Gleyber Torres and Tyler Wade and gave the Yankees the 4-3 win.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New York’s win meant the team stayed in front in the American League wild-card standings. The team moved to 82-64 and are tied with the Toronto Blue Jays for the No. 1 spot.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com