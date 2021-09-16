Orioles' Cedric Mullins stuns with incredible catch, robbing Yankees' Gary Sanchez

Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins threw his name into the ring for "Catch of the Year" on Wednesday night in a close game against the New York Yankees.

In the second inning, Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez thought he might’ve put New York up two runs with a home run at Camden Yards.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Not so fast.

Mullins was able to track down Sanchez’s long ball, step up onto the padded fence and leap up and catch the ball before it could land. It was one of the more remarkable catches of the year.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, pitcher John Means and right fielder Austin Hays all were shocked that the 5-foot-8 Mullins could get the ball.

GARDNER'S 2-RUN SINGLE IN 9TH LIFTS YANKEES OVER ORIOLES 4-3

"That was the most incredible catch," Means said, via MLB.com. "I was in awe."

Hyde said the "dugout erupted" when Mullins showed everyone he caught the ball.

"It was definitely better than the one I made in a similar spot. He can definitely get up higher than I can," Hays added.

Unfortunately, the Orioles would lose the game.

Brett Gardner’s two-run single sent home Gleyber Torres and Tyler Wade and gave the Yankees the 4-3 win.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New York’s win meant the team stayed in front in the American League wild-card standings. The team moved to 82-64 and are tied with the Toronto Blue Jays for the No. 1 spot.