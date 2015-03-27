Orioles acquire Eveland from Dodgers

The Orioles have acquired pitcher Dana Eveland from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Eveland, 28, has appeared in 100 games (59 starts) in seven seasons with the Brewers, Diamondbacks, Athletics, Blue Jays, Pirates and Dodgers. He has posted a 19-24 record with a 5.52 earned run average.

Last season, the left-hander made five starts for the Dodgers and allowed 10 earned runs in 29 2/3 innings (3.03 ERA).

In exchange, the Orioles sent pitcher Jarret Martin and outfielder Tyler Henson -- both minor leaguers -- to Los Angeles. They designated pitcher Willie Eyre for assignment to make room for Eveland on the 40-man roster.

Baltimore made several other moves Thursday, selecting pitcher Andrew Loomis and infielder Matt Sweeney in the Rule 5 Draft. It also sent minor league infielder Greg Miclat to the Rangers, completing last week's trade for catcher Taylor Teagarden.