©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Oregon women top Georgia 57-50, return to Sweet 16 as 6 seed

Oregon will face either seventh-seeded Northwestern or No. 2 Louisville in the Alamo Region

Associated Press
Sedona Prince scored 22 points, Nyara Sabally took over late and sixth-seeded Oregon beat No. 3 Georgia 57-50 on Wednesday in the women's NCAA Tournament to advance to its fourth straight Sweet 16.

Sabally scored six straight points — including a putback of her own missed shot — to break open a tie game and give the Ducks a 54-48 lead with less than a minute to go. She finished with 15 points, including 10 in the second half, and nine rebounds.

Oregon (15-8) is in the tournament for the 16th time overall, but this Ducks team came in less heralded than those led by Sabrina Ionescu, who missed out on her final chance at a national title last year because of the pandemic.

Jenna Staiti had 18 points and nine rebounds for Georgia (21-7), which was looking to reach its first Sweet 16 since 2013.

After Sabally put the Ducks ahead to stay on a layup with 2:20 left, Georgia appeared to have tied the game with a jumper, but the officials said a foul was called before the shot. The foul call didn't stop play because the referee lost her whistle in her mask.

Georgia opened the fourth quarter with an 8-2 run to get within 42-41 with about six minutes to go, and it was back and forth from there until Sabally came through for Oregon.

The Ducks relied on their starters, and only four players scored. Taylor Mikesell had 11 points and Erin Boley finished with nine.

Poor long-range shooting hurt Georgia, which went 1 of 13 from 3-point range.

Oregon will face either seventh-seeded Northwestern or No. 2 Louisville in the Alamo Region.