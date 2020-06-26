Oregon-Oregon State rivalry will no longer be referred to as 'Civil War'

The Civil War is over.

The University of Oregon and Oregon State University announced Friday the moniker they use for their rivalry game will be changed as the scrutiny over symbols and statues about the actual Civil War and the Confederacy has heightened since the start of June.

MOREHOUSE COLLEGE CANCELS FOOTBALL SEASON, ALL FALL SPORTS OVER CORONAVIRUS FEARS

The decision goes into effect immediately.

“Today's announcement is not only right but is a long time coming, and I wish to thank former Duck great Dennis Dixon for raising the question and being the catalyst for change,” Oregon athletic director Rob Mullins said in a news release. “Thanks also to our current student-athletes for their leadership and input during this process. We must all recognize the power of words and the symbolism associated with the Civil War."

He continued: "This mutual decision is in the best interests of both schools, and I would like to thank Scott Barnes for his diligence as we worked through this process. We look forward to our continued and fierce in-state rivalry with Oregon State in all sports.”

DOAK CAMPBELL'S GRANDSON DEFENDS GRANDFATHER AS FLORIDA STATE REVIEWS WHETHER TO RENAME FOOTBALL STADIUM

Scott Barnes, Oregon State athletic director and vice president, added: “A number of student-athletes, alumni and friends of Oregon State University have questioned the use of the term Civil War in our rivalry series in recent years. We initiated discussions with our Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) about the possibility of eliminating the name 'Civil War' from our series and with their leadership, we are moving forward.

“We will embrace members of the university community, alumni, student-athletes, and friends of Oregon State to assist in a collaborative process with the University Of Oregon to consider other names for this historic rivalry.”

The rivalry between the two schools dates back to 1894 when the two schools’ football teams first met. The first reference of the Civil War was used in 1929 and became the moniker in 1937. It was previously known as the Oregon Classic or the State Championship Game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It’s unclear whether the schools will rename the rivalry.