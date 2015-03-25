Oregon isn't expected to miss a beat under new coach Mark Helfrich

Chip Kelly may have left the Ducks to try his breakneck offense in the NFL, but he left Oregon in great shape.

The Ducks, who finished last season ranked No. 2 in the final AP Top 25, shouldn't stagnate under new coach Mark Helfrich, the team's offensive coordinator who is obviously acquainted with the speedy spread-option.

Oregon finished 12-1 last season, won the Pac-12 Conference and defeated Kansas State 35-17 in the Fiesta Bowl.

The Ducks' flashy offense averaged 49.5 points per game last season, second in the nation, and was among the top five in rushing and in total yards.

While stars Dion Jordan, Kiko Alonso, John Boyette and Kenjon Barner have all moved on to the NFL, Oregon is still rich with talent, including quarterback Marcus Mariota and running back De'Anthony Thomas.