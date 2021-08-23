Oregon football recruit's father accidentally spoils son's commitment announcement

Jalil Tucker, a four-star college football recruit, was getting ready Friday night to announce which school he had chosen to go to for the next steps of his amateur career.

The defensive back from California was choosing among Oregon, Florida State and Washington when his father accidentally blurted out who his son was going to sign with.

"I’m happy for him. He’s a good kid, lazy, but he’s a good kid. And I know he’s going to represent Oregon well," Tucker’s dad told the Prep Pigskin Report before realizing what he had done.

Tucker’s family appeared to be in shock over what had happened. The gasps soon turned into laughter as the high school standout revealed he was going to commit to Oregon.

Oregon has one of the best 2022 recruiting classes. Five-star offensive lineman Kelvin Banks and four-star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan both committed to Oregon.

Tucker told 24/7 Sports that Oregon recruited him the hardest.

"I've always liked them a lot and I'm really excited to be a Duck. They have been my top school for a while now and I really like the all-around fit for me there," he said.

"A lot of the other schools kind of backed off me and weren't really recruiting me that hard because I think they knew I was all in with Oregon. I had the best relationships with the coaching staff there and it just feels like the right fit for me."