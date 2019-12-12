Orange Bowl 2019: Florida vs. Virginia preview, how to watch and more

The Capital One Orange Bowl will be played between the Florida Gators and the Virginia Cavaliers on Monday. The game will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Florida will come into the game with a 10-2 overall record and 6-2 record in the SEC. Virginia will enter the matchup with a 9-4 overall record and 6-2 record in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Florida is ranked No. 9 in the nation and Virginia is ranked No. 24.

The Gators are entering their second straight bowl game under coach Dan Mullen. It has been an injury-plagued year for Florida, who saw Feleipe Franks go down for the season and then eventually decide to either transfer or turn pro. Kyle Trask has led the offense with 2,636 passing yards and 24 touchdown passes. Lamical Prince is the leading rusher with 539 yards and four touchdowns. Kyle Pitts has caught 51 balls for 610 yards and five touchdowns. Freddie Swain and Van Jefferson have added six touchdowns. Swain is questionable for the bowl game. Jonathan Greenwald leads the defense with nine sacks, while Donovan Stiner has four picks this season.

The Cavaliers will make their third straight bowl appearance under coach Bronco Mendenhall. The Cavaliers lost to Clemson in the ACC championship game. Bryce Perkins leads the offense with 3,215 passing yards and 18 touchdown passes. He’s also the team’s leading rusher with 745 yards on the ground and 11 rushing touchdowns. Wayne Taulapapa has 12 rushing touchdowns. Hassie Dubois has 979 receiving yards on 65 catches; he also has four touchdowns. Joe Reed leads with six receiving scores this season. Jordan Mack has seven and a half sacks and Joey Blount has three interceptions.

The two teams have only played once in their storied programs, which took place in 1959. Florida won the game 55-10.

--

ORANGE BOWL INFO

Sponsor: Capital One

Date: Dec. 30

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Location: Miami Gardens, Fla.

--

ODDS

Moneyline: Florida (-600), Virginia (+450)

Spread: Florida (-14.5) Virginia (+14.5)

Over/Under: 54.5; Over (-110), Under (-110)

--

Betting odds courtesy VegasInsider.com