Only 1 NCAA tournament bracket enters Sweet 16 round unblemished, breaking previous record

This year’s March Madness bracket has -- so far -- proved to be too easy for one individual.

NCAA.com announced Monday that only one perfect bracket remained across all major online bracket games as the 2019 NCAA tournament enters the Sweet 16 round. A player named “Center Road” beat out tens of millions of other brackets by accurately predicting 48 games in this year’s online bracket challenge, breaking the previous record of 39 correct games predicted in one bracket in 2017.

This means the bracket beat the odds of 1 in 281,474,976,710,656 to achieve a perfect bracket entering the Sweet 16.

Quite impressive — but the owner will have to wait until Thursday to see if the winning streak continues.

Sunday started with two perfect brackets remaining. Both brackets had the same predictions -- except for a game between the Buffalo Bulls and the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Red Raiders won the game, 78-58.

“Center Road” selected No. 1 seed Gonzaga to win the tournament over No. 2 seed Kentucky. The owner will have to wait until April 8 to see if his predictions were correct.

NCAA.com said “Center Road” is the only bracket to ever enter the Sweet 16 unblemished in the five years the site began tracking brackets. It also tracked online brackets by ESPN, CBS, Yahoo, Fox and Sports Illustrated.