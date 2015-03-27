Omar Vizquel puts away glove to DH against Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Omar Vizquel is known for his slick fielding, winning 11 Gold Gloves and posting the highest fielding percentage among shortstops.

Now, he can call himself a designated hitter, too.

The White Sox shortstop put away his glove Friday night against Kansas City, sliding into the DH slot for the first time in his 22-year career.

A career .273 hitter, Vizquel got the nod in his 2,753rd game after manager Ozzie Guillen made a lineup change due to injuries and illness. Vizquel batted ninth and went 1 for 4 with a single, raising his average to .143. He also scored in Chicago's 6-1 loss.

Vizquel is baseball's career leader in games played (2,681) and double plays turned (1,722) as a shortstop. The 43-year-old became the oldest player to start at shortstop in 60 years earlier this season.