Olympics double down on wokeness, eliminate long standing event in name of gender equity

If you’ve ever witnessed a person with a full bladder beeline his or her way to a bathroom 50 feet away, you’re familiar with the Olympic sport of race walking.

The sport consists of race-walking your way to victory over a 50 km (~31 miles) stretch, which is much more grueling than it sounds.

Introduced as an Olympic sport in 1932, the event will make its final appearance at the Games this year — at least, in its original format — after officials deemed the competition unfair because these same officials haven’t created a women’s version of the same competition.

According to the report from News.com.au, "The Olympic committee has decided the race does not fit with its stated mission of gender equality. It is the only event on the Olympic program that has no approximate equivalent for women. Rather than add a women’s race, they will bring in an unspecified mixed-team race walking event."

They came, they saw and they sashayed their way into your hearts. Not anymore. These Olympic athletes will no longer be able to participate in their sport because biological women don’t have a chance … something that the Olympics committee has certainly overlooked in recent memory.

In the report, a dedicated follower of the sport gave his thoughts on abandoning the event over a political agenda:

"Unless the situation takes a drastic U-turn somewhere down the road, and don’t get your hopes up about it – the (Tokyo) 50 km champion will be the 20th and last in an amazing series. Sadly, you’ll need to go to the list of ‘discontinued events’ to get the names of all those past winners. The event has been full of all these gutsy guys over the years, slogging it out on the roads of Olympic cities from those ‘down under.’

"Truth be told, they loved every step of their long journeys. They loved reminding people their event was the ‘longest and the toughest.’ And now, for all that effort, they’re being told to ‘go take a hike.’ …"