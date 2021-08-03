Olympic gold medalist wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock: ‘I love representing the US'

U.S. wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock was asked a simple question by a reporter after she won gold at the Tokyo Olympics in the 68kg final over Blessing Oborududu of Nigeria. "How does it feel to represent your country like this," Mensah-Stock was asked.

"I love representing the U.S. I freaking love living there," the Olympic gold medalist said before pumping her fist, smiling, and pulling the stars and stripes tighter to her body.

Mensah-Stock, who began wrestling in the 10th grade in Katy, Texas after being prodded by her sister said that she didn’t have role models to look up to early in her career, but she always had her sister to fall back on.

"When I first started wrestling, I wanted to be an emblem, a light to younger women and show them that you can be silly, you can have fun and you can be strong," Mensah-Stock told USA Today. "You can be tough, you can be a wrestler and you don’t have to be like this," – growl – "I’m gonna be mean to you."

Mensah-Stock, an unknown to Mainstreet USA before today’s interview after winning gold, is easily the most likable athlete to come out of the Games. Her smile, love of country, and positive nature have captured the attention of citizens who’ve been beaten over the head by social justice warriors who’ve sucked the fun out of the Games.

Asked what she plans to do with the money that comes with winning a gold medal, Mensah-Stock knew exactly what she would do with the cash.

"I wanted to give my mom $30,000 so she can get a food truck, ‘cause it’s her dream," she said. "And I told her five years ago, ‘Alright mommy, I’ll get you your food truck, but you gotta be responsible.

"So my mom’s gettin’ her food truck! She’s gonna have her little cooking business. She can cook really, really, really well. Barbecue!"

And there you have it, the best story from Tokyo.