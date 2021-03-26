Olympic gold medalist ski jumper hospitalized after horrifying crash at Slovenia event

Olympic gold medalist ski jumper Daniel-Andre Tande was hospitalized and put into a medically induced coma after a horrifying crash at an event in Slovenia Thursday.

The Norwegian ski star lost control during his jump at the Ski Jumping World Cup in Planica and fell hard onto the snow before tumbling down the slope. Medical personnel examined him for 30 minutes and gave him oxygen. A helicopter then airlifted him to a hospital in Ljubljana, the Slovenian capital.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We are extremely grateful for the high professional first aid and medical care after the fall. The fall looked dramatic for us and we are now relieved after the first diagnosis of Daniel’s injuries are not life threatening, we have full confidence in the University Clinical Centre in Ljubljana," Clas Brede Brathen, the team leader of the Norwegian Ski Jumping Team, said in a statement.

FRENCH OLYMPIC SNOWBOARDER JULIE POMAGALSKI, 40, DEAD AFTER AVALANCHE IN SWISS ALPS

Dr. Tomislav Mirkovic said Tande’s "preliminary tests are very promising."

Officials said there would be an update at some point Friday.

Tande was on the gold-medal men’s large hill team during the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. He’s also taken home gold medals in the 2016, 2018 and 2020 World Championships and silver in 2017.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He has seven individual wins during his World Cup career and 13 team wins.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.