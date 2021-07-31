Expand / Collapse search
Olympic gold medalist Connor Fields suffered brain hemorrhage in BMX crash, USA Cycling says

Fields’ father told USA Today that he also suffered a broken rib and bruised lung

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Olympic gold medalist Connor Fields suffered a brain hemorrhage among other serious injuries following a horrific crash during the first heat of the BMX men’s racing semifinals on Friday, USA cycling said. 

Fields, 28, had the inside line on the track inside the Ariake Urban Sports Park when he suddenly crashed at the first turn. He lay motionless before eventually being taken off the course in a stretcher where he was then transported to St. Luke’s International Hospital in Tokyo.

USA Cycling said in a statement released Saturday that Fields suffered "a brain hemorrhage at the venue." 

Medics prepare to carry away on a stretcher Connor Fields of the United States after he crashed at the first bend in the men's BMX Racing semifinals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Medics prepare to carry away on a stretcher Connor Fields of the United States after he crashed at the first bend in the men's BMX Racing semifinals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

"After a night in the ICU, the doctors are pleased to report that there has been no additional bleeding, and no new injuries were found," the statement continued. 

Fields’ father, Mike Fields, told USA Today that the defending gold medalist also suffered a broken rib and bruised lung but his condition seems to be improving. 

"There’s a bit of fluid on his brain, but it has not increased for the next 24 hours, so they’re feeling good about that,’’ he said. "So far the results seem pretty positive.’’

His father added that Fields is "cognitively" aware and "knows where he is." 

Fields was the favorite heading into the event. He previously won gold in BMX racing at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and finished in seventh place in the 2012 London Olympics.

