Olympic cyclist Kelly Catlin found dead in home at 23

An Olympic track cyclist who represented the U.S. at the Summer Games in 2016 was found dead in an apparent suicide at her home in California on Friday.

Kelly Catlin, 23, was found dead on Friday night, her father confirmed to cycling news outlet VeloNews on Sunday. Mark Catlin said his daughter killed herself.

“There isn’t a minute that goes by that we don’t think of her and think of the wonderful life she could have lived,” Mark Catlin wrote of his daughter “There isn’t a second in which we wouldn’t freely give our lives in exchange for hers. The hurt is unbelievable.”

During the games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, Catlin helped lead the U.S. women's pursuit team to win the silver medal. Born and raised near Minneapolis, Minnesota, she rose to prominence on the track as a member of the U.S. national team.

Catlin also raced on the road for Rally UHC Pro Cycling Team, and she was pursuing a graduate degree in computational mathematics at Stanford University.

USA Cycling President Rob DeMartini said in a statement released Sunday that Catlin "was more than an athlete to us," and called her loss "devastating."

"We are deeply saddened by Kelly's passing, and we will all miss her dearly," DeMartini wrote. "We hope everyone seeks the support they need through the hard days ahead, and please keep the Catlin family in your thoughts."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

